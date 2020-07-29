None hurt in apartment fire in downtown Montgomery, Minnesota

article

No one was hurt in an apartment building fire this morning in downtown Montgomery, Minnesota.

The Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 3:45 a.m. at 104 1st Street South.

The fire appears to have started in the second floor of the 104 1st Street S building and spread to the neighboring building at 102 1st Street S, according to the City of Montgomery.

Apartments at the 102 1st Street S were evacuated. No one was hurt.

The State Fire Marshall, assisted by Le Sueur County and Montgomery authorities, is investigating the cause of the fire.