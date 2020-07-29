None hurt in apartment fire in downtown Montgomery, Minnesota
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (FOX 9) - No one was hurt in an apartment building fire this morning in downtown Montgomery, Minnesota.
The Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 3:45 a.m. at 104 1st Street South.
The fire appears to have started in the second floor of the 104 1st Street S building and spread to the neighboring building at 102 1st Street S, according to the City of Montgomery.
Apartments at the 102 1st Street S were evacuated. No one was hurt.
The State Fire Marshall, assisted by Le Sueur County and Montgomery authorities, is investigating the cause of the fire.
