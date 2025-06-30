No-wake orders issued after heavy rainfall causes flooding

The Brief Storms over the weekend caused damage to public and private property in Wright County. Now, local leaders say a no-wake order is necessary to prevent more disruption. The no-wake restrictions could remain in place for most of the summer.



After heavy rainfall last week, communities around Minnesota are grappling with high water levels, and some are beginning to make tough decisions.

No-wake orders

What we know:

The city of Buffalo held an emergency meeting on Monday to declare an emergency no-wake order on Buffalo Lake and Lake Pulaski.

What they're saying:

"There were some areas that were washed out, certainly basements that have flooded," Buffalo City Administrator Taylor Gronau said.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office will enforce the order for the next 30 days, or until water levels recede.

"We put no wake restrictions in place to protect the lakeshore, docks, and public infrastructure," Gronau said. "The no-wake restriction applies 600 feet from the shoreline, so anywhere near the center of the lake, you’re certainly free.I would imagine that enforcement would be more focused on education… citations are certainly a possibility."

Local leaders say the rule is necessary because large waves are eroding shorelines, retaining walls, trails, and habitat.

Why you should care:

Similar rules are in effect on Clearwater Lake, Lake Augusta, and Lake Caroline in Stearns County, as well as the three lakes in Robbinsdale.