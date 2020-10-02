No serious injuries after small plane crashes in Lake Elmo, Minn.
LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people are expected to be okay after their plane crashed in a field in the Twin Cities metro on Friday.
Washington County deputies responded at 3:14 p.m. for the report of a small plane that went down near the Lake Elmo, Minnesota airport. First responders found the plane in a field off the northwest corner of Stillwater Boulevard and Manning Avenue.
Two people inside the single propeller airplane were taken to the hospital with what deputies say were non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the FAA, and the NTSB.