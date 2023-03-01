No ride for NiceRice: Lyft suspending bike rental service in Minneapolis

article

After losing a key sponsor, Lyft says it is suspending its Nice Ride bike and scooter rental program in Minneapolis.

In a statement, a Lyft spokesperson writes: "We have made the tough decision to suspend our operations of the Nice Ride system at the completion of our one-year license after losing the system's presenting sponsor. Since losing the presenting sponsor, we have worked tirelessly to find a new sponsor but have not been successful. We will continue to work with our local partners to look for opportunities to provide service again in the future."

Lyft says, despite a "rigorous search" for a new sponsor, they have been unable to find someone or a public subsidy to cover its losses on the service.

"The NiceRide system was launched in 2010 under a model that relied on both sponsorship and public support under a long-term program agreement with an operator. In recent years the conditions have changed. The City has moved to a one-year license agreement model, both public and sponsorship funds have exhausted, and the number of operators has grown to make it even more difficult to secure a sponsor," the statement reads.

The suspension will include bike and scooter services. Lyft says it will begin removing stations "once weather allows."

While the Twin Cities will lose Nice Ride, there are other services offered in the city for people looking to get around.