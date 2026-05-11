Minneapolis considering pilot program that uses drones as first responders

The Brief Minneapolis is considering a pilot program to use drones as first responders for emergency calls. The proposal will be presented to the Public Health, Safety and Equity Committee on Wednesday. Other Minnesota cities, including Minnetonka, St. Paul, Duluth and Brooklyn Park, already use similar drone programs.



Minneapolis could soon join other Minnesota cities using drones to help first responders get a real-time look at emergencies before arriving on scene.

Minneapolis looks at drone program for emergency response

What we know:

City staff plan to present a proposal for a "Drones as First Responders" pilot program to the Public Health, Safety and Equity Committee on Wednesday. The plan would operate out of Fire Station 14 in the Fourth Precinct on the north side.

The program would use two drones, both marked as police vehicles and equipped with red and blue police lights. These drones could respond to 911 calls and live stream video back to dispatch, allowing first responders to see what is happening in real time before they arrive.

The drones would serve as an "eye in the sky" for emergency responders, potentially helping them make quicker and more informed decisions.

Brian Feintech with the Minneapolis Fire Department released the following statement to FOX 9.

"We’re always exploring new and innovative ways to strengthen community safety. We’ve looked at the DFR program before and ultimately set it aside due to cost and staffing considerations, but given the success we’re seeing in other communities, it’s worth taking another look. Drones offer a promising way to use technology to help respond faster and more efficiently to victims of crime, community members' calls for help, or other emergencies. We will work alongside community members to consider it carefully and make sure any approach we take aligns with our shared values and priorities around community safety."

Minnetonka’s experience with drones as first responders

What they're saying:

"It's exceeded a lot of my expectations going into it and what exactly this tool is capable of," said Deputy Chief Jason Tait with the Minnetonka Police Department.

Minnetonka was the first city in Minnesota to launch a drones as first responders program at the end of August. Police there say the technology allows them to respond anywhere in the city in two minutes or less.

‘This is completely changing our response model’

By the numbers:

Minnetonka police say out of roughly 600 flights, drones were first to the scene 65 percent of the time. In about one out of every five cases, they were able to clear the call without sending an officer.

"I think when you look at drones as first responders, getting there so quickly, being able to see what's happening, it can really help guide what resources are needed to address whatever that problem might be," said Tait.

Minnetonka police say their six drones, spread across four locations, cost $260,000 a year to operate. However, they believe the program will save money in the long run by making emergency response more efficient.

"I do think this is the future of law enforcement. It's smart. You know, equip your officers with the right information. They're going to make better decisions. And this is a really useful tool to be able to do that," said Tait.

A handful of other agencies in Minnesota already have similar drone programs, including St. Paul, Duluth and Brooklyn Park. Edina is testing a drone program this week.