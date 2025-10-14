No Kings rallies planned across Minnesota this weekend: List

The Brief Organizers are planning nationwide protests against the Trump administration this weekend. Dozens of No Kings protests are planned in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 18. The largest protest in Minnesota is expected to be a rally in downtown Minneapolis near U.S. Bank Stadium.



Nationwide rallies are planned for this weekend to oppose President Trump's mobilization of the National Guard in major cities.

No Kings rallies

The backstory:

Several nationwide No Kings rallies have been held over the past year to oppose the Trump administration, including events in February and April.

A nationwide No Kings rally in June was in opposition to President Trump's military parade. However, the June rallies were tampered down in Minnesota, as a major manhunt was underway for an assassin who shot two Minnesota lawmakers that same morning. Police said the assassin who targeted the Democratic lawmakers, killing Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, had No Kings flyers in his vehicle. Authorities asked protesters not to attend the rally out of an abundance of caution. However, organizers proceeded with the rally at the Minnesota State Capitol as planned.

Minnesota State Patrol estimated between 25,000 and 30,000 people still attended the June rally at the capitol.

No Kings meaning:

The rallies are organized by the 50501 movement – which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement – which was created by Reddit users.

With the "No Kings" slogan, protesters are opposing what they see as authoritarian behavior by President Trump.

Big picture view:

The major protest comes as the Trump administration is celebrating a major victory after reaching a peace deal between Israel and Hamas that has resulted in the release of 20 Israeli hostages held for two years.

At the same time back home, President Trump has faced criticism for National Guard deployments in Portland, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

What they're saying:

In a posting for the Minneapolis rally, Indivisible Twin Cities writes: "Trump and his regime are doubling down — sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters and critics, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle. This isn’t just politics. It’s democracy versus dictatorship. And together, we’re choosing democracy."

Ahead of the protests in June, President Trump dismissed being labeled a king, saying: "I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved. A king would say, ‘I’m not going to get this.' A king would never had the California [electric vehicle] mandate…. He wouldn't have to call up Mike Johnson and Thune and say, "Fellas, you got to pull this off' and after years, we get it done. No, no, we're not a king, we're not a king at all."

No Kings rallies in Minnesota

What we know:

Dozens of No Kings rallies are planned for across Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 18. The largest of the rallies in Minnesota appears to be an event planned for downtown Minneapolis. Activists plan to gather around 1 p.m. at The Commons park near U.S. Bank Stadium.

Local perspective:

Here is a full list of the protests in the Twin Cities on Saturday, Oct. 18:

Minneapolis: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., The Commons, 425 Portland Ave South, Minneapolis, MN

St. Paul: Noon to 2 p.m., Lexington Parkway South and 7th Street West, St. Paul, MN

St. Paul: Noon to 2 p.m., St. Catherine's University, 525 Fairview Ave S Saint Paul, MN

Brooklyn Park: 252 and 85th Ave Pedestrian Bridge, Brooklyn Park, MN

Burnsville: Noon to 1:30 p.m., Nicollet Commons Park, Burnsville, MN

Chaska: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Hwy 41 and Hazeltine Blvd., Chaska, MN

Cokato: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 145 Broadway Ave North, Cokato, MN

Forest Lake: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Forest Lake City Hall, Forest Lake, MN

Glencoe: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., McLeod County Government Building, 520 Chandler Avenue North, Glencoe, MN

Golden Valley: Noon to 1:30 p.m., Golden Valley Shopping Center, Golden Valley, MN

Hastings: Noon to 1 p.m., Hastings City Hall, 101 4th Street East, Hastings MN

Lakeville: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Southfork Shopping Center, Kenwood Trail, Lakeville, MN

Lindstrom: Noon to 2 p.m., James L. Oberstar Plaza, Lindstrom, MN

Monticello: 10:30 a.m. to noon, I-94 pedestrian bridges at Fenning Avenue and Fallon Avenue.

Northfield: Noon to 1:30 p.m., Ames Park, Northfield, MN

Robbinsdale: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lakeville Terrace Park, Robbinsdale, MN

River Falls, Wis.: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., River Falls Public Library, River Falls, WI

South St. Paul: 10 a.m. to 4p.m., Kaposia Park Overpass, 1028 Wilde Ave South Saint Paul, MN

St. Cloud: Noon to 2 p.m., Great River Regional Library, St. Cloud, MN

St. Louis Park: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Center Blvd., St. Louis Park, MN

Stillwater: Noon to 2 p.m., Oak Park Crossing Park, Stillwater, MN

Waconia: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hwy 5 and County Road 10, Waconia, MN

White Bear Lake: Noon to 2 p.m., 4th Street and Hwy 61 North, White Bear Lake, MN

White Bear Lake: Noon to 2p.m., Railroad Park, Hwy 61 and 4th Street, White Bear Lake, MN

Events are also planned in Anoka, Eagan, Hutchinson, and Minnetonka but require sign-ups to see the address. An event in Prescott, Wisconsin, is also listed as "at capacity."

A map of more events planned across Minnesota and Wisconsin is available here.