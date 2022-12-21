No injuries reported after school bus tips over in Carver County

Twenty-two children on board and the driver escaped injury after a school bus tipped over in Carver County on Wednesday.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. for the crash on 74th Street, just east of County Road 32 in Camden Township.

Deputies say the bus was headed west as the driver struggling to find the edge of the road in the snowy conditions. At one point, the bus's driver sides tires went off the edge of the Southside of the road, causing the bus to tip over.

Koch School Bus Service responded to the scene with multiple buses to help the children get home, while some were picked up at the scene by parents.