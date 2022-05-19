Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
15
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:12 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:40 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

Newlywed stunt doubles light themselves on fire on wedding day

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 6:45AM
FOX 13 News

Watch: Stunt couple set on fire during wedding

A bride and groom in Utah intentionally set themselves on fire during on their special day. The newlyweds were filmed with both their backs in flames as they were cheered by friends and family.

JORDANELLE STATE PARK, Utah - A bride and groom definitely heated things up on their wedding day after intentionally setting themselves on fire – but it's OK, they are professionals. 

Ambyr Mishelle and her new husband, Gabe Jessop, were filmed after they set fire to their backs and made one very careful walk among their guests. The flames were then quickly put out by fire extinguishers as family and friends cheered them on. 

It was their grand exit from the wedding. The couple's wedding photographer was impressed.

"No other wedding exit will ever compare to this," David Terry stated.

READ: Johnny Cash water tower springs a leak thanks to bullet hole in 'very sensitive area'

According to Yahoo, the newlyweds are stunt doubles and have worked in projects like "Yellowstone" and "Hereditary."

Jessop shared the video to his Instagram account, saying, "may the fire burn in our hearts for the rest of our lives."

Clearly, the pair have found that special spark.

Storyful contributed to this report