New service dog joins ranks at M-Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

The M-Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital just got a new facility dog.

"Rocket Tuffy" just arrived last week from Georgia. He is two years old and has a big job -- helping kids.

Rocket's partner and handler Anna Dressel joined Tom Butler on the FOX 9 Morning Show.

FOX 9 is holding a “12 Days of Giving” campaign to benefit M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Our goal is to raise awareness and drive new donors to help the hospital cure pediatric health conditions and give patients and families hope and support.

If you would like to help, visit our 12 Days of Giving crowdfunding page on the University of Minnesota’s website. You can see how much we’ve raised and know your generosity is going to help save and change lives.

FOX 9’s 12 Days of Giving started on Sunday, Dec. 1 and runs through Thursday, Dec. 12.