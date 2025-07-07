New Prague could need new funding for $10 million police project

The Brief Construction of the project is already underway. Hundreds of residents have signed a petition to get out of paying for the work. On Monday, the city council voted four to one in favor of searching for a new funding mechanism.



While construction workers move ahead with a nearly $11 million construction project to replace the aging home of New Prague’s police force, some community members are pushing back.

New Prague police funding

The backstory:

"There was quite a bit of people that didn’t even know about it," Brian Paulson told FOX 9. "They had no idea that tax increases were on the horizon."

New Prague’s city council gave the go-ahead for the project, and planned to use a property tax levy to pay the bill.

But then, the council realized it had originally failed to hold a public hearing required by state law.

That misstep triggered a 30-day window for the public to petition and demand a special election voter referendum.

Since then, Brian Paulson has showed up with the signatures needed to jeopardize the project.

"They’re either going to have to allow us to vote on it or they’re going to have to find some other funding source," Paulson said.

In a 4-1 vote on Monday, the city council started down the path of finding another funding source.

They’re considering an arrangement to lease the facility from the town’s Economic Development Authority, but they will also look into the option of a special election.

City administrator provides a statement

What they're saying:

After the meeting, New Prague’s City Administrator Joshua Tetzlaff told FOX 9: "There’s been a lot of talk about lack of transparency through this process, and that has never been the intent of the council. They have been talking about this for the better part of three years."