New Orleans police issue arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.

article

The New Orleans Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a complaint of simple battery Thursday, officials said.

The alleged incident took place after LSU won the CFP National Championship, beating out Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers 42-25 Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Video of the suspected battery shows the wide receiver making contact with a security guard’s backside. Officials confirm the security guard issued the complaint, according to ESPN.

The Browns issued a statement saying "they are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.