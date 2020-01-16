Expand / Collapse search

New Orleans police issue arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.

By Kelli Johnson
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a complaint of simple battery Thursday, officials said. 

The alleged incident took place after LSU won the CFP National Championship, beating out Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers 42-25 Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. 

Video of the suspected battery shows the wide receiver making contact with a security guard’s backside. Officials confirm the security guard issued the complaint, according to ESPN. 

The Browns issued a statement saying "they are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation." 

The investigation is ongoing.

