Prankster trolls Minneapolis neighborhood with ‘new Starbucks' hoax

By
Published  June 27, 2024 4:21pm CDT
Business
FOX 9
article

A Starbucks along Central Avenue in northeast Minneapolis will not be opening after all. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The addition of a Starbucks in a Minneapolis neighborhood known for locally owned businesses and artists is a hoax, a spokesperson for Starbucks has confirmed.

Rumors surrounding the potential addition began circulating after Half-Fancy, located at 1851 Central Ave., closed its doors earlier this year.

Shortly after, a mural by artist Gustavo Lira that had previously been on its outdoor wall disappeared.

Then, a banner proclaiming a Starbucks would be opening at that location was hung.

But a QR code on the banner leads curious onlookers to be "Rick Rolled" – a social media trend that sends unsuspecting people to the music video of the 1987 hit song "Never Gonna Give You Up" by singer Rick Astley.

When contacted by FOX 9, a spokesperson representing Starbucks says potential Nordeast customers shouldn’t get their hopes up.

"Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we are continually evaluating our store portfolio," the statement says. "At this time, we remain focused on serving communities at our existing stores in Minneapolis, and have no store-opening plans to announce."

For now, the location remains vacant.