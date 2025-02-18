Expand / Collapse search
New concessions coming to MSP Airport

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  February 18, 2025 5:32pm CST
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
FOX 9
article

(Supplied)

The Brief

    • MSP Airport approved new designs for its concession area.
    • Approved vendors include Hometown Market, which will feature locally made goods, Caribou, McDonald's, and Subway.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new concessions concept has been approved for Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

New concessions concept for Terminal 2

What we know:

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) board approved the new and redesigned concepts for the Terminal 2 concessions.

Airport officials say it will be the first major change of offerings for concessions in nearly a decade.

What they're saying:

"We had quality proposals from national and local operators, and we have a great mix of concepts, offerings and value options that will meet growing passenger levels with keen attention to the latest service trends," said MAC Vice President, Commercial Revenue Officer Isabella Rhawie in a provided statement. "Along with these new and updated concepts, operators will introduce more convenience options, including 24-hour service or order-ahead features."

Approved vendors at MSP Terminal 2

What's next:

  • News and convenience: Hometown Market – a market featuring locally-made products.
  • Full-service restaurant and bar: To be determined.
  • Coffee: Caribou Coffee
  • Fast food: Subway, McDonald's, illycaffe

