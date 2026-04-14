Nekeya Moody death: Medical examiner describes cause of death as ‘excited delirium’

The Brief The term "excited delirium" is being debated in court in connection with the 2020 death of Nekeya Moody. The family filed a civil lawsuit against Ramsey County and two deputies claiming Moody’s civil and constitutional rights were violated. Moody died after being restrained by Ramsey County deputies and testing positive for alcohol and cocaine. The civil case continues Wednesday with testimony from the two deputies involved.



A controversial medical diagnosis is at the center of a jury trial examining the death of Nekeya Moody after an encounter with Ramsey County deputies.

Medical examiner defends cause of death as excited delirium

What we know:

Dr. Butch Huston, the medical examiner, testified for the defense and stood firmly behind his diagnosis of excited delirium as the cause of Moody’s death.

Huston explained that he reached this conclusion by ruling out other possible causes, such as asphyxia, and said the deputies did not cause Moody’s death by putting her in the prone position. Huston said cocaine and physical exertion lead to excited delirium and that that is what killed her.

Ramsey County deputies responded to a mental health call involving Moody in February 2020.

According to body camera video shown in court, Moody resisted restraint and was ultimately placed in the prone position, lying on her chest. She then fell unconscious and was turned on her side. Deputies told EMTs at the scene that Moody might be "playing possum." At the emergency room, Moody tested positive for alcohol and cocaine and died a few days later.

Expert testimony challenges and supports deputies’ actions

The other side:

Prosecutors brought in an expert witness who teaches law enforcement best practices.

The expert said the deputies did not follow best practices, such as sitting Moody up after she lost consciousness.

However, the defense expert said the deputies did nothing outside of best practices and praised their work.

An EMT who responded to the scene testified that Moody was breathing and had a pulse when they arrived and did not have great concern at the time.

The case remains ongoing, with testimony scheduled to continue Wednesday as the two deputies involved are expected to take the stand.

Big picture view:

The term "excited delirium" is not recognized by the American Medical Association, making its use in this case especially controversial.

Moody’s death occurred a few months before George Floyd’s, and while the two cases have some similarities, the circumstances and medical conclusions differ.

The debate over excited delirium and law enforcement restraint practices continues to draw attention both locally and nationally.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the jury will interpret the conflicting expert testimony or what the deputies will say when they take the stand.

The outcome of the case and any potential changes to law enforcement practices remain to be seen.