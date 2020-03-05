Neighbors pay to build new police substation, MPD says they don’t have enough officers to staff it

article

A growing downtown community is taking matters into their own hands when it comes to public safety. They've pooled together money for a police substation without using any city funds.

Now, they need officers to staff it.

"We live in a great neighborhood and downtown Minneapolis is fabulous," said Joe Tamburino a local attorney and member of the Downtown Neighborhood Association. "But in order to keep it that way, we need eyes on the streets and we need police officers here.”

The substation is across from the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis, and includes bike racks, restroom, kitchen and shower.

The building’s owner, Sherman Associates, is leasing the space to the Downtown Neighborhood Association for $1 a year and taking care of utilities. The association in turn will cover $100 a month for insurance and private donations will pay for the furniture.

But the city councilmember that represents the area worries about the inequities this could create if it becomes a trend.

Advertisement

"I want to be cautious about the strategy," said Councilman Steve Fletcher. "I don’t think everybody in the city would feel great about more affluent neighborhoods--and I live in Downtown East myself--being able to purchase a higher level of policing."

The substation will not be staffed by Minneapolis Police, as the department says it is already short on officers.

“With current staffing levels, full time staffing of the eastside substation is in question,” said MPD spokesperson John Elder. “The prospect of having specified units working out of that facility is being evaluated.”

The need for more police downtown is an issue Tamburino is vocal about.

"If the city council was doing a fair job, we would have more officers here and you wouldn’t have to have people like me and my neighbors using private funds to try and get more police officers here," said Tamburino.

Even without officers assigned to the substation, officers from various departments will be able to use it anytime.

"When you see police officers coming in and out of this facility, that’s going to help the situation,” said Tamburino.

It's a model that business owners say has worked to improve safety in Northeast Minneapolis where the substation is paid for by the Neighborhood Business Association.

“It strengthens the relationships between the business community and police,” said Michael Rainville with the Northeast Business Association “It’s a model for the entire city of Minneapolis if the elected officials would listen.”

The North Loop Neighborhood Association says it too is looking into building a substation but have yet to identify a location.