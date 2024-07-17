Neighbors help neighbors during days-long power outage

In Nadine Babu's yard, there are still remnants from last weekend's storms.

But one of the brightest spots from the last few days came from Babu's home being plunged into darkness.

"It was just one of those really considerate things that I wouldn't even think about," said Babu.

After the storm knocked out electricity to Babu's cul-de-sac in the Eliot View neighborhood early Sunday morning, a friend offered her and her dog a place to stay.

And when all of Babu's neighbors except her, got their power back on a couple of days later, one of them ran a utility cord from their house to hers so she could at least plug in her laptop and charge her phone when she was home.

"It made me feel really great because anytime you deal with an inconvenience or something you didn't plan for, you always try to look at the good in the silver lining and honestly my community and neighbors just came out and did the littlest things," said Babu.

Extension cords also snaked across streets and yards in the Brookview neighborhood, where homeowners with electricity lent a helping hand to those without it.

"A lot of people in Saint Louis Park have been without power, and I think the companies are doing their best to get it back. But it's a lot of work, a lot of tree cleanup and so we're just being patient and helping people out," said Margaret Reid.

As for Babu, she got her power back late Wednesday afternoon, but she'll always remember how a small act of kindness went a long way.

"Obviously, you don't want this to happen to anyone, but I think it also provides you the tools to help someone else when it does happen and you know what to offer. And also just be grateful that you live around such great people," said Babu.