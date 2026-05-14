Nearly 5,500 drivers cited during hands-free cell phone crackdown

The Brief Nearly 5,500 Minnesota drivers were cited for hands-free cell phone violations in April. Law enforcement agencies statewide took part in a distracted driving awareness and enforcement campaign. Officials say distracted driving remains a serious safety concern.



Minnesota drivers faced a crackdown on distracted driving in April, with thousands cited for using their phones behind the wheel.

Distracted driver targeted enforcement

What we know:

Law enforcement agencies across Minnesota issued 5,426 citations for hands-free cell phone violations during the distracted driving campaign throughout April.

The campaign involved 296 agencies statewide, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

Several notable incidents during the campaign were detailed by law enforcement, including a person typing on a laptop and also holding a cell phone in heavy traffic (in St. Cloud), a driver holding two phones while driving (Elk River) and a semi-driver so distracted that he didn't realize a Fillmore County Sherriff's Office Deputy was trying to pull him over until the next county.

By the numbers:

Below are statistics from the increased enforcement:

Highest number of distracted driving citations made by metro agencies

St. Paul Police Department: 912

Minnesota State Patrol West Metro: 311

Minnesota State Patrol East Metro: 205

St. Anthony Police Department: 98

Highest number of distracted driving citations made by greater Minnesota agencies

Mankato Department of Public Safety: 383

Minnesota State Patrol Virginia: 285

Minnesota State Patrol St. Cloud: 141

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office: 132

Minnesota State Patrol Duluth: 111

What they're saying:

"We hear it from drivers constantly — they are frustrated by selfish and entitled behavior behind the wheel. Too many drivers are choosing distractions over safety, putting everyone else on the road at risk. It is reckless, frustrating, and can be deadly," Mike Hanson, director of the Office of Traffic Safety, said in a statement.