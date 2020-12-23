Expand / Collapse search
Nearly 300 flights cancelled at MSP Airport during winter storm

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
FOX 9
article

Plows clear the runways at MSP Airport. (MSP Airport)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Nearly 300 flights have been cancelled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as of Wednesday afternoon as a winter storm pounds the Twin Cities area

According to flight tracking data from FlightAware.com, 82 flights have been delayed at MSP Airport Wednesday and 297 others have been cancelled.

This data is up to date as of 3:28 p.m.

A high-impact winter storm is moving through Minnesota Wednesday as temperatures drop rapidly across the region and winds increase. 

A blizzard warning was issued for Western Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area Wednesday afternoon and it will stay in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday. 

Law enforcement urged Minnesotans not to travel in parts of central and western Minnesota as a result of the blizzard conditions.

