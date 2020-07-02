Nearly 20 percent of Wisconsin's confirmed COVID-19 cases happened in the last two weeks, officials say

Nearly 20 percent of all of Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases have tested positive within the last two weeks, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. This comes after the state has been reopening and loosening restrictions.

Health officials say the increase is partly due to infections among younger people traced back to bars. State health leaders are urging residents to follow safety guidelines during the Fourth of July holiday weekend in order to reduce the spread.

“This message is especially important for younger people to hear,” said Governor Tony Evers in a press release. “We know this is a time people like to celebrate with friends, but COVID-19 is still spreading in our state, and we need everyone to take the necessary precautions.”

According to state data, the 20 to 29 years old age group makes up the largest percentage of confirmed cases at 23 percent. This same age group makes up one percent of the state's deaths. The age group that makes up the largest percentage of deaths is from 70 to 79 years old.