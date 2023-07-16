Navy parachutist injured after hard landing at Duluth Airshow

A hard landing at the Duluth Airshow sent a parachutist with the U.S. Navy Leap Frog team to the hospital on Saturday.

The performer was hurt during a show on Saturday.

Video obtained by FOX 21 in Duluth shows the parachutist performing a trick with another Navy performer. Holding each other by the legs, it appears the two separate too low to the ground and causes a crash.

In a statement, the Duluth Airshow said the parachutist was airlifted to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s for treatment. As of Sunday morning, he was in stable condition.

"We are devastated that one of the performers was injured and our thoughts and prayers are with him, his team and his family," said Ryan Kern, Duluth Airshow President. "Our safety and leadership team has an incident plan in place, everyone reacted instantly, and we were able to render care immediately."

The Leap Frog parachute team did not perform on Sunday, but the airshow went on as normal.