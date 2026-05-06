Mystic Lake Amphitheater opening night to feature all-Minnesota lineup for $20

The Brief Minnesota’s newest outdoor venue, the Mystic Lake Amphitheater, officially opens on Saturday, June 20, in Shakopee. The celebration featuring an all-Minnesota lineup will cost just $20, and include Motion City Soundtrack, Ber, Rocket Club and School of Rock, with host Tommy Brennan. The venue’s first season will feature more than 35 concerts, with acts like MGK, Dave Matthews Band, Bob Dylan and more.



A new summer concert venue is set to open its doors with an all-local lineup on June 20.

Mystic Lake Amphitheater opening show

What we know:

Mystic Lake Amphitheater will officially open on Saturday, June 20, with a $20 opening night featuring Motion City Soundtrack, Ber and Rocket Club, plus a performance from School of Rock students as the first act on the new stage. St. Paul native and Saturday Night Live cast member Tommy Brennan will host the event, and a headliner will be announced later, according to organizers.

Dig deeper:

A portion of proceeds will benefit The Salt Cure Restaurant Recovery Fund, which supports Minnesota’s restaurant workers and businesses.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, May 7, at 10 a.m., with general sales starting Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m.

The backstory:

The new amphitheater is designed for live music, while providing unobstructed views and an outdoor plaza overlooking the Minnesota River Valley.

Officials say the venue will also host community gatherings and private events, aiming to become "a hub for both entertainment and local connection."

The venue is expected to have a $138 million annual regional impact, including $73 million in local spending and $11 million in tax revenue, with about half coming from out-of-market visitors, according to organizers.

What they're saying:

"Our fans in Minnesota will soon have a world-class outdoor amphitheater they can call their own, with a lineup spanning every genre. What better way to celebrate the opening of this new home for summer concert memories than with an evening of Minnesota music, comedy and community? With $20 tickets and an eclectic lineup of homegrown talent, it’s a night designed to bring fans together and give back locally," said Josh Lacey, Minnesota Market President, Live Nation.

Mystic Lake Amphitheater 2026 shows

What's next:

The 19,000-capacity amphitheater will host more than 35 concerts in its first season, covering rock, country, hip-hop, pop and more.

The first official show is set for June 22, headlined by MGK. Other acts on the schedule include Dave Matthews Band (June 23), Bob Dylan (July 6), Lil Wayne with 2 Chainz (July 18), Hilary Duff (July 25), Chris Stapleton (July 29–30), Kesha (Aug. 3), Guns N’ Roses (Aug. 8), Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival (Aug. 19), Mötley Crüe (August 21), Wu-Tang Clan (Sept. 1), Iron Maiden (Sept. 19) and Pitbull with Lil Jon (Sept. 26).