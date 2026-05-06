Minnesotans say taxes too high, affordability remains a top priority: Poll

The Brief A new poll shows most Minnesotans feel the economy is struggling as they worry their own finances are getting worse. Affordability and misuse of state funds are top concerns, with many calling for lower taxes. Despite their worries, most residents still see Minnesota as a good place to work and live.



A new statewide poll finds Minnesotans are feeling squeezed by rising costs and want lawmakers to act on affordability as a top priority.

Minnesotans worry about the economy and affordability

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce survey, 65% of Minnesotans rate the state’s economy as "fair to poor" and nearly half say their personal finances have gotten worse in the past year.

The numbers are even starker for lower-income residents, with 53% reporting their finances have declined.

The poll also found that 51% of Minnesotans believe they are getting less value from state and local services for what they pay in taxes compared to a few years ago.

Dig deeper:

Many Minnesotans who responded say they are looking to state leaders to address high costs, with 67% saying state taxes are too high and 51% listing affordability as the top priority for elected officials. Reducing taxes was the second most common priority at 44%.

The poll was conducted with 1,000 Minnesota adults from March 20 through April 2, 2026, using online panels and text messaging. Results were weighted to match the state’s population, and have a margin of error of +/- 3.1%, the chamber of commerce says.

What they're saying:

"Minnesotans feel like they are paying more and getting less, and that’s something that lawmakers can’t ignore," Doug Loon, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO said in a statement accompanying the results. "Despite our state’s economic challenges, Minnesota employers continue to offer good jobs and economic opportunity. With the right policies in place, we can grow the economy, overcome our challenges and expand economic opportunity for everyone."

"It’s not surprising that affordability is front of mind for Minnesotans, especially as state taxes and the costs of living have risen sharply in recent years," said Laura Bordelon, senior vice president of advocacy at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. "Stronger economic growth can help ease these pressures, and policymakers have a real opportunity to make that growth possible."

Big picture view:

Despite economic concerns, 73% of Minnesotans who responded say the state is a good place to work, and 63% have confidence in small businesses to do what’s best for the economy.