Shooting at Des Moines post office injures 3 people, police say

article

The Brief Three people were injured in a shooting at a post office in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday. The suspected shooter has been detained. Police are urging the public to avoid the area of 2nd Avenue and University Avenue as they continue to investigate.



Police have arrested a suspect after multiple people were injured in a shooting at a United States Postal Service office in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday morning.

Shooting at Iowa post office

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:10 a.m. on the second floor of the post office, which is located at 1165 2nd Ave, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Three people were hurt and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the Des Moines Register reported, citing police sources.

Special agents with Kansas City's Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives unit are assisting Des Moines police with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the suspect's identity. It's also unclear what led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police are urging the public to avoid the area of 2nd Avenue and University Avenue as they continue to investigate. The nearest alternate routes are East 14th Street and 6th Avenue.

Gov. Reynolds releases a statement

What they're saying:

In a statement shared on X, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she has been in contact with the Department of Public Safety regarding the shooting.

"We are monitoring the situation and our prayers are with everyone involved," she said. "Grateful for the immediate response by law enforcement."