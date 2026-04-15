MSP named America's least stressful airport

The Brief Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) has been named the least stressful airport in the United States, according to a new study. MSP earned a "stress score" of 1.76 out of 10 with an on-time departure rate of 81.5%. The 20 busiest domestic airports were analyzed in the study by Mozio.



Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is the least stressful major airport in the United States, according to a study released by ground transportation platform Mozio.

MSP Airport ranked the least stressful

Local perspective:

The report analyzed the 20 busiest domestic airports based on three primary factors: on-time departure rates, daily parking costs, and the commute time to the city center.

MSP earned the top ranking with a "stress score" of 1.76 out of 10. The airport maintained an 81.5% on-time departure rate, meaning more than eight in 10 flights left within 15 minutes of their scheduled time.

The study also highlighted MSP’s efficiency on the ground. Terminal parking at MSP averages $30 per day, and the drive to the Minnesota State Capitol takes approximately 20 minutes.

Chicago O’Hare ranked most stressful airport

The other side:

In contrast, Chicago O’Hare International Airport was named the most stressful in the nation with a score of 8.42. More than a quarter of O’Hare's flights are delayed, parking costs $43 per day, and the commute to the city center averages one hour.

Other high-stress hubs included New York’s LaGuardia Airport, which ranked second most stressful due largely to a nearly hour-long commute to Manhattan and an $80 daily parking fee, the highest in the study. John F. Kennedy International and Newark Liberty International tied for the third-most stressful spot.

Full rankings of least and most stressful airports

By the numbers:

The rankings for the least and most stressful airports include:

Least Stressful Airports

Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP): 1.76 Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX): 2.28 San Francisco (SFO): 2.98 Harry Reid (LAS): 3.16 Charlotte Douglas (CLT): 3.68 Seattle-Tacoma (SEA): 3.69 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta (ATL): 4.21 Orlando (MCO): 4.39 Boston Logan (BOS): 4.56 Detroit Metropolitan (DTW): 4.91/ George Bush Intercontinental (IAH): 4.91/ Miami (MIA): 4.91 (tie)

Most Stressful Airports