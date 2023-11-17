MSP Airport expands cell phone waiting lot to accommodate holiday travelers

Officials are opening an additional cell phone waiting lot near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) ahead of the upcoming busy holiday travel period.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) announced on Friday it's opening the east cell phone waiting lot, located on the south side of Post Road, to provide an additional 100 parking spaces for motorists waiting to pick up arriving travelers.

The lot is located less than a quarter mile from the west cell phone waiting lot, which can accommodate 40 vehicles and is easily accessible to those traveling from both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at MSP.

Credit Metropolitan Airports Commission (Supplied)

"This is another way to enhance the customer experience, meeting the growing demand for free, safe, and convenient spaces for drivers to wait before picking up passengers," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC. "The lots help reduce traffic congestion near the terminals because they eliminate the need for drivers to circle the airport before their party arrives at the pick-up zones."

The announcement comes as MSP is gearing up for what it says could be its busiest Thanksgiving travel season in four years. Over the next 10 days, MSP expects thousands of travelers to pass through the airport, with an estimated peak of 37,000 passengers to depart the day before Thanksgiving.

The airport is adding extra staff to accommodate the high volume of passengers. However, MSP suggests those flying domestically arrive two hours before their flight and three hours before international flights.