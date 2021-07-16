MSP Airport Police to implement body-worn camera program

Another Minnesota law enforcement agency is implementing a body-worn camera program.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department announced this week it has drafted a body-worn camera policy. The department is accepting public comments on the proposal from now until Aug. 16.

The policy would require officers to activate their body-worn cameras before arriving on scene, or as soon as possible once arriving on scene. Officers would be required to record the entire duration of any law enforcement-related encounter or activity.

Both uniformed officers and plainclothes officers will be required to wear body cameras, unless it would create a safety hazard or compromise an undercover operation.

Information on how to submit comments can be found here.

Following the public comment period, the Metropolitan Airports Commission will vote whether to adopt the new policy.