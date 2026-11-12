MSP Airport launches mobile heart-lung life support unit for cardiac emergencies

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The Brief Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport now has access to a mobile extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) unit for life-threatening cardiac emergencies. When a 911 call reports a cardiac emergency, the unit will respond with airport fire, police and the contract ambulance service. It is the first in the country to host a mobile cardiac care center of this type.



A new airport-hospital partnership is aiming to speed up advanced cardiac care for passengers, visitors and employees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Mobile cardiac care unit at MSP

Big picture view:

MSP has become the first airport in the United States to utilize a mobile cardiac care unit equipped with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) technology, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Airport Commission.

ECMO machines temporarily take over the work of a patient’s heart and lungs during severe cardiac arrest, keeping oxygenated blood flowing while doctors address the underlying emergency.

Airport officials say bystander CPR and automated external defibrillators (AEDs) remain critical first-line responses, but some cardiac arrest patients require more advanced intervention to survive — particularly when emergencies occur deep inside secure airport terminals far from hospital care.

How it works:

Officials say when a 911 call reports a cardiac emergency, airport first responders will begin initial resuscitation and move the patient to a predetermined staging area near the terminals, where Fairview’s specialized ECMO clinicians can immediately initiate advanced treatment onsite prior to hospital transport.

During the procedure, cardiologists can also provide real-time guidance remotely via virtual technology.

What they're saying:

MSP Fire Chief Mark Watczak shared the following statement:

"MSP is the first airport in the United States to utilize a mobile cardiac care unit that allows us to bring highly specialized responders and equipment directly to our campus. We know early intervention is critical in the chain of survival for cardiac patients. The rapid deployment of the ECMO unit can significantly reduce the time it takes for patients to receive advanced, life-saving treatment."

Medical Director for the Minnesota Mobile Physicians Dr. Demetris Yannopoulos echoed the sentiment, saying, "Our partnership with MSP extends that work to one of Minnesota’s busiest gateways, bringing advanced resuscitation directly to patients when every minute matters. Behind all the science and technology is one purpose: giving someone another chance to return home to their family."