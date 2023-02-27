MSP Airport gets $10 million for renovations at Terminal 1

article

The FAA is sending $10 million to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to help pay for improvements to a section of Concourse G in Terminal 1.

According to a news release issued on Monday, the FAA says a grant that is part of the federal infrastructure law will support rehabilitation to Concourse G between gates G8 and G13.

The changes will include adding more passenger seating, upgraded concession spaces, and new restrooms.

The funds are part of the $5 billion included in the infrastructure bill for improvements at airports across the country. The money is being distributed in $1 billion increments over five years.