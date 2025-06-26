MSP Airport gets new biometric facial comparison technology for international arrivals

The Brief MSP will begin using new biometric facial comparison technology for passengers arriving from international flights. The technology is intended to improve security and reduce wait times. MSP Airport will be the 12th port of entry to implement this technology.



New facial recognition technology is coming to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for international arrivals.

Customs and Boarder Patrol implements new tech at MSP Airport

Local perspective:

MSP Airport is implementing new biometric facial comparison technology called Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP). The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) announced this initiative on Thursday in partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB).

MSP is the 12th U.S. airport or port of entry to implement this technology.

What they're saying:

The Metropolitan Airports Commission says the technology will use auto-capture cameras and biometric facial comparison technology to verify important information such as passengers’ identity and citizenship status.

They say this technology should improve security and reduce wait times. CBP officers will still be on hand to help with the technology. Passengers who do not want to participate in EPP can opt for the standard procedure.

"Enhanced Passenger Processing leverages facial biometrics to further secure and enhance the traveler experience for U.S. citizens while staying true to our enforcement mandate," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations, Chicago Field Office. "Travelers arriving at MSP will feel the benefits of this enhanced process — secure identity verification, shorter wait times, more efficient processing through Customs, and the improved ability to make connecting flights."

Big picture view:

Last year, MSP Airport reached a record number of international flights and passengers, with more than 3.5 million passengers. Of those, nearly 1.8 million were arriving at MSP Airport.

The new technology is meant to improve the arrival experience for the increasing number of U.S. citizens arriving at MSP.