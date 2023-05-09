MSHSL approves boys volleyball as sanctioned sport

The Minnesota State High School League voted to add boys volleyball as a fully sanctioned sport in the state.

The MSHSL 48-Representative Assembly approved the measure on Tuesday with 39 votes in favor of boys volleyball becoming a sanctioned sport beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

The approval comes after efforts to sanction the sport fell short last year by one vote. At the time, people against the sport cited Title IX concerns, thin budgets, and a lack of facility space.

Now, Minnesota is the 25th state to sanction the sport. The league still needs to decide which season boys’ volleyball will take place.

RELATED: MSHSL to consider boys volleyball at upcoming meeting

"This is another milestone day in the League’s rich history of supporting member schools and their students," said Board of Directors President Troy Stein, activities director at Edina High School. "The Representative Assembly was very reflective and thorough in their consideration of the proposed bylaw amendments that were before them today."

Nearly 2,000 athletes across 72 club teams currently compete through the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association.

Each school district will then decide for itself whether to add a boys volleyball team.