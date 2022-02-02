Mpls, St. Paul launch new electric car-sharing and charging station program

A new service will provide Minneapolis and St. Paul drivers with increased access to electric vehicle (EV) charging spots, and rentable electric vehicle options as well.

According to an announcement, the EV Spot Network will create a system of 70 curbside EV charging spots within a 35-square-mile service area throughout the Twin Cities. It will also offer a new community car-share service called Evie Carshare with a fleet of 171 total vehicles.

"This network of chargers and car-share is here to support electric vehicle usage for all residents and visitors. With a robust charging infrastructure, St. Paul and Minneapolis will be a welcoming place for people driving EVs and those who need a convenient way to get around town," said Sean Kershaw, City of St. Paul Public Works Director, in a statement.

The public-private partnership includes renewable electric infrastructure provided by Xcel Energy, while local company ZEF Energy won the contract to supply and install the electric vehicle chargers.

The car-share fleet will be leased by the City of St. Paul, and local nonprofit HOURCAR will operate Evie Carshare,

Charging for personal vehicles can be activated by credit card or through the ZEFNET Charge app.

According to the announcement, the EV Spot Network is the first in the country powered entirely by renewable energy, and should be fully-operational by fall 2022.

