Mpls cyclist 'caught in crossfire' and suffers gunshot wound: Police

A man is recovering from what police say is a "non-life-threatening gunshot wound" after he was struck by "crossfire" on Saturday night.

Cyclist shot in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of 19th Street East and Elliot Avenue around 8:12 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers then found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who was later taken to the hospital.

Investigators say they believe the man was "riding his bike when he was caught in crossfire between two groups in vehicles possibly shooting at each other," according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police say there have been no arrests and that they are still investigating the incident.