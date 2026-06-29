Mpls council member cites 'mass shootings, federal occupation' for mental health leave

The Brief Minneapolis City Council member Aisha Chughtai will take a month-long break for mental health care. Chughtai’s office will stay open during her absence, and she plans to return before the July 30 council meeting, according to an announcement. In a letter to those she represents, Chughtai cited recent stressors including an election, mass shootings and a federal occupation.



Minneapolis City Council member Aisha Chughtai said on Monday that she plans to take a month-long break to seek care for her mental health, citing stressors such as an election, mass shootings and a federal occupation as stressors for her condition.

Chughtai announces leave for mental health

What we know:

Council member Chughtai said on Monday she will take a monthlong break from city activities to seek care for her mental health, pointing to stressors caused by the recent municipal election, "several mass shootings and a federal occupation" in a letter to those she represents.

Dig deeper:

The announcement outlines that Chughtai's office will remain open to continue serving the people of Ward 10, but she will miss the council meeting on July 16. She plans to return before the July 30 meeting.

Big picture view:

Chughtai represents Ward 10, which covers the south Minneapolis neighborhoods of East Bde Maka Ska, East Isles, Lowry Hill East, South Uptown and Whittier. She was first elected in 2021.

In the announcement, she said that she has notified the council and Mayor Jacob Frey about her planned absence.

What they're saying:

You can read the full statement released to residents within her ward below:

"Representing, organizing, protecting, and showing up for your neighbors is a rewarding and challenging job. The last year has brought unique challenges that have affected every person in our communities, from a high-stakes election, to several mass shootings, and a federal occupation. Like 23% of American adults, I also work everyday to manage my mental health. I have ignored my own need for more help for too long. That’s why I want to share some personal news. I will be taking a leave from the city for a month to address my mental health through a rigorous outpatient program for clinical depression and anxiety. My office will remain open to continue serving the people of Ward 10 but I will be absent for one Council Meeting on July 16. I love representing the people of this Ward. It’s the greatest honor of my life. And that’s why I feel obligated to do so to the best of my abilities. Because of the current state of my mental health, I fear falling short of that obligation. That’s why I’m briefly stepping back. I fully expect to return energized and ready to give more than ever for the people of Ward 10 and everyone in the city. Everyone deserves to feel that they have the space, resources, and support to care for their own basic health, and that includes mental health. I want to thank everyone who has shown me grace and support across my tenure on the Council, including my colleagues. I wanted to be honest, and fully transparent, with all of you about my absence, because you deserve nothing less. I know that when I return, I’ll be back stronger, ready to form deeper partnerships, and ready to fight even harder for our neighbors."