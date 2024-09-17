MPD officer fired after using Grindr, squad car for sexual encounters

The Brief An investigation began in October 2023 into allegations of a Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officer allegedly soliciting sexual partners while on duty. An MPD memo released on Sept. 17, 2024, summarizes the department’s investigation into the allegations against Juan Alonzo Jr. MPD Chief Brian O’Hara has since dismissed Alonzo Jr. after the investigation found he used the Grindr app while in uniform, and his squad car to facilitate the encounters.



An officer with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) has been fired after an investigation determined he used the Grinder app to solicit sexual encounters while on duty, and his squad car to meet potential partners.

What we know

A memo released by MPD Chief Brian O’Hara on Sept. 17, 2024, summarizes the department’s investigation into the allegations of misconduct, and O’Hara’s reasoning behind discharging officer Juan Alonzo Jr. from employment.

Investigation details

According to the document, an internal investigation confirmed that Alonzo Jr., "engaged in sexual activity on multiple occasions while on duty and in uniform after meeting a community member on the ‘Grindr’ app. He also exchanged pictures and messages while in uniform and referred to his status as a Minneapolis police officer in seeking sexual interactions."

The investigation determined that Alonzo Jr. also used a department squad car for some of the occurrences, and accessed non-public data for personal reasons (such as obtaining contact information for an individual he met with the intent of engaging in sexual activity).

Several allegations detail Alonzo’s squad car parked outside residences that were not within the precinct he was assigned to on his shift.

The investigation concluded that as a result of his actions, Alonzo Jr. violated several department policies, including its code of ethics, code of conduct, and vehicle use policy.

Police Chief response

O’Hara provided the following statement in his decision to dismiss Alonzo Jr. from the department, saying in part, "As Chief of Police, I am responsible for providing clear expectations about behavior and conduct in all situations, not just when it is convenient.

"Officer Alonzo engaged in sexual relations while on duty, failing to act in a professional and ethical manner, and engaged in on-duty conduct that tarnishes the ethical standards of the department. Officer Alonzo failed to meet our standards when he used his police privileges to access a community member's confidential and private data for personal use, potentially exposing the City and the Department to significant legal liability.

"Officer Alonzo took himself away from his assigned area, which left the community without the assigned law enforcement support. He did so using a police vehicle, in uniform, for personal reasons… Based on the evidence presented to me regarding this investigation, it is my decision that the policy violations… warrant the discharge of Officer Alonzo from his employment with the Minneapolis Police Department."