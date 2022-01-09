MPD investigating first homicide of 2022

Minneapolis police say they are investigating a homicide in the city’s Bancroft neighborhood the city's first of 2022.

According to MPD, they responded to reports of shots fired near the area of the 4200 block of 11th Street South around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

On scene, they found a car had crashed into some parked car and an adult man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound with someone performing CPR on the victim.

Officers took over administering CPR and called for an ambulance.

The victim was taken to HCMC where he later died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the victim.