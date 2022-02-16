MPD investigating fatal shooting in Minneapolis' McKinley neighborhood

Minneapolis Police say a man in his early 20s was shot and killed in the McKinley neighborhood of Minneapolis Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the 3600 block of 4th Street North around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

While searching the area police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say they rendered aid until paramedics arrived on scene, but the victim died at the scene.

At this time police do not have a suspect in custody and very little in know about the circumstances that led to the shooting.