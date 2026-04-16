MPD Chief meets with Allison Lussier's family, vows fresh homicide investigation

The Brief Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara met with Allison Lussier’s family and community members on April 14, 2026. Lussier, 47, was found dead in her North Loop apartment in February 2024. The chief asked anyone with information to come forward.



Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara met with the family of Allison Lussier and community members earlier this week to discuss concerns about her ongoing homicide case.

MPD leadership meets with family, community

What we know:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and other department leaders met in-person with Lussier’s family, and their invited community members on April 14, 2026, to listen to their concerns about the case. The chief said the investigation into Allison’s death remains open and is being treated as a homicide.

O'Hara committed to working closely with Lussier’s family and the community, promising the department would take a fresh look at the case and continue collecting facts and evidence that could help lead to a criminal charge. Chief O’Hara also addressed the department’s response to domestic abuse calls, saying changes are being made to improve response times and increase arrests in domestic violence cases whenever possible.

O'Hara apologizes, commits to change

What they're saying:

Lussier’s family raised concerns about a previous statement from the chief, reported in the media, that described the drugs in her system as "massive." The family felt it was a mischaracterization and caused further harm.

"I am grateful to Allison’s family and to community members who met with us and are willing to continue to work with us on Allison’s case as well as improving our response in domestic violence in general. I am sorry for the harm caused by my words. That statement caused real pain to the family, to those who loved her, and to the broader community. I take responsibility for that impact," O'Hara said. "While I intended no harm and my comments were based on incomplete information provided to me, I recognize that intent does not lessen the harm. While I know we have high legal burden to overcome, we are committed to continuing forward with a fresh look on this case and continuing to enhance our response to domestic violence in general. We are asking anyone in the community who may have any information to this case to come forward."

What we don't know:

There are no new details about suspects or evidence in Allison Lussier’s case, and it is unclear if any charges are forthcoming.