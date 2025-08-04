Motorcyclist allegedly drove drunk, fled scene of St. Paul Park crash: State Patrol

The Brief A 70-year-old motorcyclist is accused of driving a motorcycle drunk in a crash with an SUV Sunday night that left his passenger with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 6:54 p.m. Sunday on Highway 61 at 70th Street in St. Paul Park. The motorcyclist was arrested hours later at his Inver Grove Heights home.



A 70-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was allegedly driving a motorcycle drunk Sunday night in a St. Paul Park crash with an SUV that left his passenger critically injured, authorities say.

St. Paul Park crash

The backstory:

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at about 6:54 p.m. Sunday on Highway 61 at 70th Street in St. Paul Park. Their initial investigation shows a Harley Davidson Road King and Landrover LR4 were both being driven northbound on Highway 61 at 70th Street when they collided.

Authorities say the driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 70-year-old man from Inver Grove Heights, had been drinking and was not injured. The passenger on his motorcycle, 60-year-old woman from Newport, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was ejected from the motorcycle.

They were not wearing helmets.

Two people in the Landrover LR4 were not injured.

Motorcyclist flees scene

What they're saying:

The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcyclist fled the scene and was arrested a few hours later at his home on suspicion of drunk driving. He's been booked into the Washington County Jail.