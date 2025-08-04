Motorcyclist allegedly drove drunk, fled scene of St. Paul Park crash: State Patrol
ST. PAUL PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 70-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was allegedly driving a motorcycle drunk Sunday night in a St. Paul Park crash with an SUV that left his passenger critically injured, authorities say.
St. Paul Park crash
The backstory:
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at about 6:54 p.m. Sunday on Highway 61 at 70th Street in St. Paul Park. Their initial investigation shows a Harley Davidson Road King and Landrover LR4 were both being driven northbound on Highway 61 at 70th Street when they collided.
Authorities say the driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 70-year-old man from Inver Grove Heights, had been drinking and was not injured. The passenger on his motorcycle, 60-year-old woman from Newport, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was ejected from the motorcycle.
They were not wearing helmets.
Two people in the Landrover LR4 were not injured.
Motorcyclist flees scene
What they're saying:
The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcyclist fled the scene and was arrested a few hours later at his home on suspicion of drunk driving. He's been booked into the Washington County Jail.