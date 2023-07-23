Motorcyclist killed in I-94 crash

article

A late Saturday night motorcycle crash along I-94 in Minneapolis left one rider dead and another seriously injured after they were thrown from the bike.

Troopers say the riders were on a 2005 Harley Davidson 999 headed eastbound along I-94 near Franklin Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. when the motorcycle rear-ended a Toyota Camry.

The force of the crash threw both riders off the motorcycle. One victim, a 53-year-old St. Paul man, was pronounced dead. The other rider, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.