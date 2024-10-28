Motorcyclist dies after hitting ice fishing house being towed in Morrison County

article

A motorcyclist died after he rear-ended a pickup truck towing an ice-fishing house in Morrison County Sunday.

What we know

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 10 p.m., a 27-year-old man was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Highway 10 in Bellevue Township when he rear-ended an ice-fishing house being towed by a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was then ejected and struck a median pillar, authorities said. The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

After the crash, a Chevrolet Cobalt being driven by a 43-year-old woman hit the motorcycle which was lying in the roadway.

What we don't know

Authorities have not said if the driver and passenger of the pickup truck that was towing the ice house were injured. It is also not known if the driver of the Chevy Cobalt was injured.

It is not known what led to the motorcyclist rear-ending the ice-fishing house.