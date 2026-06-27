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Motorcyclist dies after collision with semi truck in western Wisconsin

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published June 27, 2026 7:03 PM CDT
Published June 27, 2026 7:03 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A 51-year-old man died after a motorcycle and semi crashed on County Road K in New Haven, Dunn County on Friday.
    • The man was not wearing a helmet and was flown to Regions Hospital in Minnesota, where he later died.
    • The crash is still under investigation and the driver’s name has not been released.

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a semi in northwestern Dunn County.

Dunn County motorcycle crash

What we know:

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 4:43 p.m. in the N14000 block of County Road K in the Township of New Haven.

First responders found a crashed motorcycle and a man lying in the roadway. The man, who was the only person on the motorcycle, was not wearing a helmet and had serious injuries.

The man was airlifted to Regions Hospital in Minnesota. The sheriff’s office later learned he had died from his injuries. No one in the semi was hurt.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Boyceville Ambulance, Boyceville Fire Department, Menomonie Fire Department, Dunn County First Responders, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Life Link.

According to the sheriff’s office, the motorcycle was heading south, and the semi was heading north on County Road K. The crash happened as both vehicles were going through a curve.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name of the motorcycle driver or additional details about what may have caused the crash. 

The Source:  Information from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

Road incidentsWisconsin