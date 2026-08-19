81-year-old woman driving motorcycle killed in Blue Earth County crash
BLUE EARTH CO., Minn. (FOX 9) - A collision involving two motorcycles led to the death of one 81-year-old woman in Blue Earth County on Tuesday.
Blue Earth County fatal motorcycle crash
What we know:
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred around 9:54 a.m. near mile marker 98 in Lincoln Township.
A crash report states that two motorcycles were traveling westbound on Highway 60, with one riding behind the other, when they collided.
Dig deeper:
Nancy Ann Beck, 81, of Dandridge, Tennessee, who was driving a Harley-Davidson FLH, died in the crash.
The driver of the other motorcycle, also a Harley-Davidson FLH, was a 63-year-old woman from Plano, Texas. She was not injured.
Both were wearing helmets at the time of the incident, and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
What's next:
The Minnesota State Patrol says an investigation remains active.
The Source: Information provided by a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.