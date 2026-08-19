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81-year-old woman driving motorcycle killed in Blue Earth County crash

By
FOX 9
Blue Earth County
Published August 19, 2026 10:32 AM CDT
Published August 19, 2026 10:32 AM CDT
Raising awareness for motorcycle safety in MN
Raising awareness for motorcycle safety in MN

Raising awareness for motorcycle safety in MN

Minnesota lawmakers and community members are raising awareness for motorcycle safety after several fatal motorcycle crashes in the state this summer. 

The Brief

    • An 81-year-old woman, identified as Nancy Ann Beck, of Dandridge, Tennessee, died after a crash involving the motorcycle she was driving in Blue Earth County on Tuesday.
    • The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred around 9:54 a.m. near mile marker 98 in Lincoln Township, when two motorcycles that were following each other collided.
    • Both drivers were wearing helmets, and alcohol is not believed in be a factor, the state patrol says.

BLUE EARTH CO., Minn. (FOX 9) - A collision involving two motorcycles led to the death of one 81-year-old woman in Blue Earth County on Tuesday.

Blue Earth County fatal motorcycle crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred around 9:54 a.m. near mile marker 98 in Lincoln Township.

A crash report states that two motorcycles were traveling westbound on Highway 60, with one riding behind the other, when they collided.

Dig deeper:

Nancy Ann Beck, 81, of Dandridge, Tennessee, who was driving a Harley-Davidson FLH, died in the crash.

The driver of the other motorcycle, also a Harley-Davidson FLH, was a 63-year-old woman from Plano, Texas. She was not injured.

Both were wearing helmets at the time of the incident, and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

What's next:

The Minnesota State Patrol says an investigation remains active.

The Source: Information provided by a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Blue Earth CountyRoad incidentsCrime and Public SafetyMinnesota