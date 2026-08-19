81-year-old woman driving motorcycle killed in Blue Earth County crash

The Brief An 81-year-old woman, identified as Nancy Ann Beck, of Dandridge, Tennessee, died after a crash involving the motorcycle she was driving in Blue Earth County on Tuesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred around 9:54 a.m. near mile marker 98 in Lincoln Township, when two motorcycles that were following each other collided. Both drivers were wearing helmets, and alcohol is not believed in be a factor, the state patrol says.



A collision involving two motorcycles led to the death of one 81-year-old woman in Blue Earth County on Tuesday.

Blue Earth County fatal motorcycle crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred around 9:54 a.m. near mile marker 98 in Lincoln Township.

A crash report states that two motorcycles were traveling westbound on Highway 60, with one riding behind the other, when they collided.

Dig deeper:

Nancy Ann Beck, 81, of Dandridge, Tennessee, who was driving a Harley-Davidson FLH, died in the crash.

The driver of the other motorcycle, also a Harley-Davidson FLH, was a 63-year-old woman from Plano, Texas. She was not injured.

Both were wearing helmets at the time of the incident, and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

What's next:

The Minnesota State Patrol says an investigation remains active.