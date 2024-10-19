Motorcycle crash on I-35W leaves 1 man dead

article

The Brief A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-35W on Friday night. A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol states the crash happened when a Toyota Camry was trying to merge back onto the interstate from the right shoulder. The man reportedly lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike the rear of the Camry.



What we know

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) states it happened in the northbound lanes of I-35W just before 10:30 p.m.

A man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was northbound near Washington Ave. South when a Toyota Camry tried to merge onto the highway from the right shoulder.

The crash report states the man then lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike the rear of the Camry.

That man, Gordon Wayne Zieman, 61, of New Brighton, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Zierman was wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.

The crash sent the motorcycle toward the left shoulder of the highway, while the Camry came to rest on the right shoulder, just west of Washington Ave. South, according to MSP.

The driver of the Camry, a 20-year-old man from Cottage Grove, was not injured.

The crash also closed nearby roads for several hours while emergency personnel responded to the scene.

What we don't know

The crash report states it is "unknown" if alcohol was involved.