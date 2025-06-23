2 injured after motorcycle hits road buckle in Cambridge

The Brief Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening. The passenger experienced a life-threatening injury and the driver had a non-life-threatening injury. The crash occurred when the motorcycle hit a road buckle.



Two people riding on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital after hitting a road buckle and crashed.

Road buckles in Isanti County

What we know:

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday. The motorcyclists were riding a Harley Davidson Cruiser southbound on Highway 65 at Highway 95 in Isanti County when they hit a road buckle.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital. They were not wearing helmets. The passenger was a 66-year-old woman and was treated for a life-threatening injury. The driver was a 65-year-old man and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

What we don't know:

The current conditions of the driver or passenger haven't been released.

Dig deeper:

Roads can buckle in extreme heat. A video from Sunday showed a road in Missouri buckling which sent a car flying.

Minnesota was under a heat advisory over the weekend, with high temperatures in the 90s for much of Minnesota.