2 injured after motorcycle hits road buckle in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital after hitting a road buckle and crashed.
Road buckles in Isanti County
What we know:
The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday. The motorcyclists were riding a Harley Davidson Cruiser southbound on Highway 65 at Highway 95 in Isanti County when they hit a road buckle.
Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital. They were not wearing helmets. The passenger was a 66-year-old woman and was treated for a life-threatening injury. The driver was a 65-year-old man and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
What we don't know:
The current conditions of the driver or passenger haven't been released.
Dig deeper:
Roads can buckle in extreme heat. A video from Sunday showed a road in Missouri buckling which sent a car flying.
Minnesota was under a heat advisory over the weekend, with high temperatures in the 90s for much of Minnesota.