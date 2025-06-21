Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
Extreme Heat Warning
Minnesota weather: How hot it got on Saturday, record-high temperatures broken

By
Published  June 21, 2025 9:33pm CDT
Weather
FOX 9
article

High temperatures on June 21, 2025.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Two record high temperatures were broken in Minnesota, one in St. Cloud at one in the Twin Cities.
    • The high temperatures in both areas reached 96 degrees, beating the record of 95 degrees in 1910.
    • The heat is expected to continue into Sunday.

(FOX 9) - Temperatures soared into the 90s Saturday, and even hit triple digits in some parts of Minnesota. With the heat, two record-high temperatures were broken. 

Temperature record broken in Twin Cities, St. Cloud

What they're saying:

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) reached a high temperature of 96 degrees Saturday. 

Further north, St. Cloud also reached a high temperature of 96 degrees. 

Both beat the record-high temperature for this date, which was set in 1910 at 95 degrees. 

As a heat wave hit Minnesota, some areas reached temperatures in the triple digits. 

Max high temperatures

Local perspective:

Here are the max temperatures in Minnesota and Wisconsin from the NWS

  • Madison, MN: 102 degrees
  • Canby, MN: 102 degrees
  • Montevideo, MN: 100 degrees
  • St. James, MN: 99 degrees
  • Granite Falls, MN: 99 degrees
  • Benson, MN: 99 degrees
  • Redwood Falls, MN: 98 degrees
  • Olivia, MN: 97 degrees
  • Willmar, MN: 97 degrees
  • New Ulm, MN: 97 degrees
  • Morris, MN: 97 degrees
  • South St. Paul, MN: 96 degrees
  • Crystal, MN: 96 degrees
  • Glencoe, MN: 96 degrees
  • St. Cloud, MN: 96 degrees
  • Minneapolis-St. Paul: 96 degrees
  • Hutchinson, MN: 96 degrees
  • Fairmont, MN: 96 degrees
  • Stanton, MN: 95 degrees
  • Red Wing, MN: 95 degrees
  • Paynesville, MN: 95 degrees
  • Mankato, MN: 95 degrees
  • Litchfield, MN: 95 degrees
  • Faribault, MN: 95 degrees
  • Blaine, MN: 95 degrees
  • Downtown St. Paul: 95 degrees
  • Princeton, MN: 95 degrees
  • Osceola, MN: 95 degrees
  • Maple Lake, MN: 95 degrees
  • Eden Prairie, MN: 95 degrees
  • Buffalo, MN: 95 degrees
  • Menomonie, WI: 94 degrees
  • Alexandria, MN: 94 degrees
  • Owatonna, MN: 94 degrees
  • Eau Claire, WI: 94 degrees

Heat continues Sunday

What's next:

The heat and humidity will continue Sunday, with highs well into the 90s.

The heat index is expected to be over 100 degrees. An extreme heat warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday night. 

WeatherMinnesota