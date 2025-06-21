Minnesota weather: How hot it got on Saturday, record-high temperatures broken

article

The Brief Two record high temperatures were broken in Minnesota, one in St. Cloud at one in the Twin Cities. The high temperatures in both areas reached 96 degrees, beating the record of 95 degrees in 1910. The heat is expected to continue into Sunday.



Temperatures soared into the 90s Saturday, and even hit triple digits in some parts of Minnesota. With the heat, two record-high temperatures were broken.

Temperature record broken in Twin Cities, St. Cloud

What they're saying:

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) reached a high temperature of 96 degrees Saturday.

Further north, St. Cloud also reached a high temperature of 96 degrees.

Both beat the record-high temperature for this date, which was set in 1910 at 95 degrees.

As a heat wave hit Minnesota, some areas reached temperatures in the triple digits.

Max high temperatures

Local perspective:

Here are the max temperatures in Minnesota and Wisconsin from the NWS:

Madison, MN: 102 degrees

Canby, MN: 102 degrees

Montevideo, MN: 100 degrees

St. James, MN: 99 degrees

Granite Falls, MN: 99 degrees

Benson, MN: 99 degrees

Redwood Falls, MN: 98 degrees

Olivia, MN: 97 degrees

Willmar, MN: 97 degrees

New Ulm, MN: 97 degrees

Morris, MN: 97 degrees

South St. Paul, MN: 96 degrees

Crystal, MN: 96 degrees

Glencoe, MN: 96 degrees

St. Cloud, MN: 96 degrees

Minneapolis-St. Paul: 96 degrees

Hutchinson, MN: 96 degrees

Fairmont, MN: 96 degrees

Stanton, MN: 95 degrees

Red Wing, MN: 95 degrees

Paynesville, MN: 95 degrees

Mankato, MN: 95 degrees

Litchfield, MN: 95 degrees

Faribault, MN: 95 degrees

Blaine, MN: 95 degrees

Downtown St. Paul: 95 degrees

Princeton, MN: 95 degrees

Osceola, MN: 95 degrees

Maple Lake, MN: 95 degrees

Eden Prairie, MN: 95 degrees

Buffalo, MN: 95 degrees

Menomonie, WI: 94 degrees

Alexandria, MN: 94 degrees

Owatonna, MN: 94 degrees

Eau Claire, WI: 94 degrees

Heat continues Sunday

What's next:

The heat and humidity will continue Sunday, with highs well into the 90s.

The heat index is expected to be over 100 degrees. An extreme heat warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday night.