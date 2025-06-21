Minnesota weather: How hot it got on Saturday, record-high temperatures broken
(FOX 9) - Temperatures soared into the 90s Saturday, and even hit triple digits in some parts of Minnesota. With the heat, two record-high temperatures were broken.
Temperature record broken in Twin Cities, St. Cloud
What they're saying:
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) reached a high temperature of 96 degrees Saturday.
Further north, St. Cloud also reached a high temperature of 96 degrees.
Both beat the record-high temperature for this date, which was set in 1910 at 95 degrees.
As a heat wave hit Minnesota, some areas reached temperatures in the triple digits.
Max high temperatures
Local perspective:
Here are the max temperatures in Minnesota and Wisconsin from the NWS:
- Madison, MN: 102 degrees
- Canby, MN: 102 degrees
- Montevideo, MN: 100 degrees
- St. James, MN: 99 degrees
- Granite Falls, MN: 99 degrees
- Benson, MN: 99 degrees
- Redwood Falls, MN: 98 degrees
- Olivia, MN: 97 degrees
- Willmar, MN: 97 degrees
- New Ulm, MN: 97 degrees
- Morris, MN: 97 degrees
- South St. Paul, MN: 96 degrees
- Crystal, MN: 96 degrees
- Glencoe, MN: 96 degrees
- St. Cloud, MN: 96 degrees
- Minneapolis-St. Paul: 96 degrees
- Hutchinson, MN: 96 degrees
- Fairmont, MN: 96 degrees
- Stanton, MN: 95 degrees
- Red Wing, MN: 95 degrees
- Paynesville, MN: 95 degrees
- Mankato, MN: 95 degrees
- Litchfield, MN: 95 degrees
- Faribault, MN: 95 degrees
- Blaine, MN: 95 degrees
- Downtown St. Paul: 95 degrees
- Princeton, MN: 95 degrees
- Osceola, MN: 95 degrees
- Maple Lake, MN: 95 degrees
- Eden Prairie, MN: 95 degrees
- Buffalo, MN: 95 degrees
- Menomonie, WI: 94 degrees
- Alexandria, MN: 94 degrees
- Owatonna, MN: 94 degrees
- Eau Claire, WI: 94 degrees
Heat continues Sunday
What's next:
The heat and humidity will continue Sunday, with highs well into the 90s.
The heat index is expected to be over 100 degrees. An extreme heat warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday night.