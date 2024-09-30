Man dies after motor home stalled and started on fire in Eagan

article

The Brief A 30-year-old man died after his motor home stalled on the side of the road and started on fire in Eagan on Sunday. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.



An Inver Grove Heights man died after his motor home stalled on the side of the road in Eagan and started on fire Sunday.

What we know

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35E at Northwood Parkway, a motor home was stalled on the side of the interstate.

At some point, the motor home started on fire, and the driver, identified as 30-year-old Steven Tekautz, was unable to escape the motor home, authorities said.

Tekautz was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know

Authorities did not say what caused the fire, or why the motor home was stalled.