Motley Police Department could close pending salary votes

Motley is the latest Minnesota city facing the possibility of having a police force of zero, joining Goodhue, Morris, Clara City, and others.

The city’s now in a time crunch to keep the department open.

"We are here to accept Police Chief Borash’s resignation," Mayor Mike Schmidt said during a special session of the Motley City Council on Tuesday.

Both Police Chief Jason Borash and Officer Cody Holtz resigned, leaving the city staring at a department of zero when the chief’s resignation takes effect on Sept. 22.

"Maybe you should pay them better," shouted a Motley resident attending the Tuesday meeting.

The writing was on the wall months ago for this Motley crew after Holtz moved to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, and some council members resisted the chief’s request for a raise.

"We’re a small town," said Council Member Steve Johnson. "(Police Chief) Jason (Borash), it’s public knowledge, he makes over $100,000 now."

"He does not! That’s gross," added residents at the meeting.

"He makes over $100,000," Johnson insisted. "That’s in black and white."

Borash does earn more than $100,000, but only if you include health and other benefits.

The city’s pay structure maxes out all salaries at about $80,000, which several of the city’s 680 residents complained leaves them last in a regional competition.

"You got to be compatible with your neighbors. Little Falls, Brainerd, Staples, whatever," said a resident attending the meeting. "If they’re offering $35/hour, you better match it or you’re not going to have anybody."

"That’s what’s happening right now so we have no police force," responded another resident.

Chief Borash stayed mostly silent at the meeting, but he told FOX 9 he’s encouraged by the community’s support.

Mayor Mike Schmidt told FOX 9 that raises are a burden to taxpayers, but at some point, it’s time to invest.

He says replacing the chief by his Sept. 22 resignation date is unlikely, but the search for an interim chief is officially underway.

"If we don’t have an interim chief we’ll have to vacate the police department office and we have to utilize the services through the county and the state," the mayor said.

With the deadline in mind, this city council will hold another special session next Tuesday to consider raises for both positions — the chief and the full-time officer.