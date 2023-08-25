Mother arrested for toddler abuse, death in Cass Lake

Following an investigation into the death of a child that was claimed to have been run over by a vehicle, its mother has been arrested and charged.

On Aug. 19, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk responded around 9:34 p.m. on the report of a 23-month-old child that had allegedly been run over by a vehicle in the Prescott Housing Area of Wilkinson Township, in rural Cass Lake. The toddler later died from their injuries.

According to police, a subsequent investigation led officers and investigators to believe the injuries sustained were the direct result of blunt force trauma through suspected child abuse and not from an automobile accident as initially reported.

The child’s mother, Larena Jackson, 30, of Cass Lake, has since been taken into custody, and is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, malicious punishment of a child and fleeing a police officer.