Mother and son hurt as propane tank blows, sparking cabin fire in northern MN

A mother and son suffered burns as a propane tank exploded at a northern Minnesota cabin, sparking a fire Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the cabin along Countryside Lane in Balkan Township, Minnesota, about ten miles north of Hibbing, around 10:43 a.m. for the fire.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the 20-pound propane tank was being used to heat the cabin when it exploded. A 37-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son were in the cabin at the time when the tank blew.

Deputies say both the mother and the boy suffered burns over "large portions of their bodies." After being injured, they were able to walk to a neighbor to get help. Both victims were transported to Hibbing Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the sheriff's office and state fire marshal.