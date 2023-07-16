Morrison County Deputy suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by SUV

A Morrison County Sheriff's deputy was hit by a car and sustained life-threatening injuries while directing traffic near a country music festival in Pierz, Minnesota,

Deputy Brady Joe Pundsack, 26, was handling traffic on Highway 25 during Freedom Fest when a Ford Edge driven by a 17-year-old boy traveling north on the same highway struck the officer, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Pundsack was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 17-year-old driver was not injured, nor was a 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the same vehicle, the State Patrol said.

Facebook posts from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office show Pundsack was sworn in on Nov. 5, 2020. This April, he spoke to eighth and ninth graders about the dangers of vaping, including the use of THC cartridges.

Deputy Brady Pundsack is pictured to the right during his swearing in ceremony in 2020.(Image via the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

The incident is under investigation. Further details, including the condition of Deputy Pundsack, will be updated as more information becomes available.